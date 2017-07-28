Kellton Tech Makes it to Forbes Asia’s 'Best Under a Billion' List

We are happy on being part of public companies that are reliable growth engines. Kellton Tech will continue to contribute in elevating India’s entrepreneurial credentials at the global stage.

Kellton Tech, a global leader in digital transformation, achieved the proud distinction of being one among the three Indian companies to be featured on Forbes Asia’s ‘Best Under a Billion,’ a list of top 200 public-traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

This year, Forbes Asia’s ‘Best Under a Billion’ considered 18,000 candidates from the Asia-Pacific region, of whom the top 200 with consistent top-end and bottom-line growth were finally selected. Kellton Tech finds itself sharing the unique honor of representing India on the Asia-Pacific stage.

For Kellton Tech, the recognition comes close on the heels of receiving “Best e-Governance Initiative of the Year” award at Businessworld-organized Digital India Summit, 2017. Last year, Kellton Tech was recognized as the 19th and 193rd fastest-growing technology company in India and Asia-Pacific respectively by Deloitte’s initiative.

Expressing his delight on the occasion, Niranjan Chintam, Co-founder and Chairman, Kellton Tech, said, “We are happy on being part of public companies that are reliable growth engines. Kellton Tech will continue to contribute in elevating India’s entrepreneurial credentials at the global stage. Coming from a prestigious publication like Forbes, this recognition is a strong validation of our robust growth fundamentals and our success in enabling enterprises to embrace their future through our digital transformation solutions.”

About Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited is a public listed (BSE& NSE: KELLTONTEC), CMMI Level 3, and ISO 9001:2008 certified global IT services organization. It is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and has development centers in the United States, Europe, and India. For two innovative decades, Kellton Tech has put into practice the vision upon which it was founded "to offer infinite possibilities with technology." The company is committed to providing end-to-end IT solutions, strategic technology consulting, and offshore product development services. Kellton Tech serves the full gamut of clients including startups, SMBs, enterprises, and Fortune 500 businesses. The organization has serviced clients representing a wide range of verticals including retail, travel, e-commerce, education, hospitality, advertising, market research, manufacturing, consumer goods, logistics, SCM, and non-profits. Kellton Tech is also a global leader in providing Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Mobile Application Development Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Internet of Things.

