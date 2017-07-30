Kirk Salmon Joins KMRD Partners, Inc.'s Risk Management Team

Kirk Salmon Kirk will further energize our growth and sharpen our client focus.

KMRD Partners welcomes Kirk Salmon to KMRD’S risk management team!

As a Sales & Relationship Manager, Kirk will work closely with our select prospects to evaluate their current risk and human capital management programs versus KMRD’s highly developed benchmarks. Once a relationship is established Kirk will “quarterback” the KMRD Service team to “plug the gaps” and provide a level of the service which has won national awards.

Adding Kirk to our growing team of risk professionals, further energizes our growth and sharpens our client focus.

KIRK’S BACKGROUND

Prior to joining KMRD Partners, Kirk was employed as a sales executive with a Title insurance company calling on attorneys, real estate agents and other centers of influence. His track record of exceeding sales goals and his drive for success makes him a welcome addition to the KMRD team.

Kirk served his country, joining the United States Marine Corps after high school. He was deployed to Afghanistan, participating in over 80 patrols. Kirk is a decorated combat veteran having receiving the Purple Heart Medal. Following his Marine Corps duty, he received his B.A. in Business Administration with a major in Finance from Temple University.