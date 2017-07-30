Asia-Pacific representatives from DHL eCommerce, C.H. Robinson, JD.com and Lazada gather at eft's Annual 3PL and Supply Chain Summit Singapore this November

The rise of eCommerce has created a dramatic shift in the landscape for 3PLs, manufacturers and retailers in Asia-Pacific. Next day delivery, full visibility and product customization are now standard expectations from both B2B and B2C customers.

This fact has made it imperative for distribution and warehousing strategy to adapt. Increasingly, companies are innovating and embracing digitalization to broaden or defend their market share.

At the 4th Asia-Pacific 3PL & Supply Chain Summit (20-21 November, Singapore), regional leaders from major 3PLs, manufacturers and eCommerce providers gather to discuss the impact of digitalization, the “uberization” of the freight industry, and the challenges with designing a cross-border logistics network.

With unique insight from major players such as JD.com, Kuhne + Nagel, DHL eCommerce, Panalpina, UPS, Singpost, ECCO Shoes, IBM and many more, this is the essential networking and learning forum for the logistics and supply chain community throughout Asia-Pacific.

With over 200 attendees, 30+ speakers, and over 12 hours of one-to-one networking time, this is a unique opportunity to connect with some of the brightest minds in the logistics and supply chain space, and get the critical information to propel your company to success in 2018.

The 4th Annual Asia-Pacific 3PL & Supply Chain Summit (20-21 November, Novotel Clarke Quay, Singapore). Download the full agenda and speaker line-up here: http://1.eft.com/LP=17019

