Lexis Advance Wins SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award

Our product roadmap is crafted from customer feedback, and Lexis Advance is engineered to address our customers’ most relevant needs. Winning the CODiE for Best Legal Solution validates that we’re making the right strategic investments.

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced that it received a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award in the “Best Legal Solution” category for its flagship Lexis Advance® offering. The award recognizes Lexis Advance as the best information-based solution designed for the legal professional, and emphasizes the LexisNexis commitment to customer-driven product innovation. LexisNexis uses advanced technology combined with vast, authoritative content from over 50,000 legal, news, public records and business sources to provide legal professionals a relevant, highly-focused legal information experience.

SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. CODiE Award recipients are the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world.

“We are delighted that Lexis Advance won the 2017 CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution, which honors our continued investment in technological innovation,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, managing director of the North American Research Solutions business at LexisNexis. “Our product roadmap is crafted from customer feedback, and Lexis Advance is engineered to address our customers’ most relevant needs. Winning the CODiE for Best Legal Solution validates that we’re making the right strategic investments.”

The full power of Lexis Advance is experienced through recently added data analytics and visualization tools—delivered all in one place to help optimize the way lawyers work. These enhancements include Lexis Answers, an artificial intelligence-powered service that understands a user’s natural language question to surface the clearest, most concise and authoritative answer. Earlier in 2017, the company announced the integration of Lex Machina™, a LexisNexis company and leading provider of Legal Analytics®, within Lexis Advance, as well as the acquisition and plans for full integration of Ravel Law visualization technology. Lexis Advance users also have access to detailed to passage predictions on pending legislation and the award-winning Search Term Maps tool, which provides visual mapping of terms in case law searches and full-text case documents.

“LexisNexis is focused on customer-centered innovation and we strive to consistently meet changing customer needs. Our vision is to leverage cutting-edge technologies to deliver solutions that empower the data-driven lawyer of the future,” said Jeff Pfeifer, vice president of product management at LexisNexis.

“SIIA’s 2017 Business Technology CODiE Awards recognize the companies that are at the forefront of business innovation. These companies are shaping the future of how we conduct business, and it is truly an honor to recognize these products through the CODiE Awards,” said Ken Wasch, president of SIIA.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on July 25.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Sixty awards were given this year for products and services developed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. A list of all winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners.

Lexis Advance was also chosen as a finalist in the Best Data Visualization Technology category in this year’s SIIA CODiE awards. In the past year, Lexis Advance was recognized as Best Search Project of 2016 from the Information Retrieval Specialist Group and was recipient of the 2016 ALM Innovation Award.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of content and technology solutions that enable professionals in legal, corporate, tax, government, academic and non-profit organizations to make informed decisions and achieve better business outcomes. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. Today, LexisNexis Legal & Professional harnesses leading-edge technology and world-class content to help professionals work in faster, easier and more effective ways. Through close collaboration with its customers, the company ensures organizations can leverage its solutions to reduce risk, improve productivity, increase profitability and grow their business. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 175 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.