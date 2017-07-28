HMP, a leader in healthcare content and continuing medical education events, today announced that its primary care digital brand, Consultant360, is a finalist for “Best Healthcare Professional Media Brand” for the Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) Awards 2017.

Five finalists for each of the 30 categories were selected after multiple rounds of scoring by a diverse panel of leaders within the healthcare marketing community. The winners in each category will be announced on October 19 at the MM&M Awards 2017 ceremony in New York City, NY.

The brand's notable accomplishments include:



Wide-ranging, daily coverage of the latest clinical news and research, relevant to both primary care and multi-specialty audiences

Optimized content delivery—matching high-value, specialized content to interested readers based on real-time analytics

Forging new strategic partnerships with notable organizations to provide differentiated content and expertise

An enhanced interactive user experience featuring new weekly podcasts, teaching pearls, diagnostic quizzes, daily trivia, and more.

“We’re very pleased to receive this recognition,” said Jeff Hennessy, chairman and CEO, HMP. “Consultant is one of HMP’s strongest and most well-known resources for the medical community. In the past year, the team has worked to expand content to be relevant to a multi-specialty audience. We now have a foothold in 20 new specialty markets, delivering concise and accurate news briefs, industry updates, conference coverage, and summaries of the latest research. Much like our primary care audience, specialists now see Consultant360 as their resource for relevant clinical content vital to their daily practice.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a finalist for the ‘Best Healthcare Professional Media Brand’ award this year, especially since we are in the running against distinguished medical publishing companies such as Medscape and Athenahealth's athenaInsight,” said Pooja Shah, director of digital strategy and editorial director, Primary Care Division.

To learn more about Consultant360, please visit http://www.consultant360.com

About HMP

HMP is a multi-channel leader in health care meetings, content, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. Its brands include Consultant, the monthly, award-winning journal relied upon by primary care practitioners, Psych Congress, the largest, independent mental health meeting in the U.S., EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMS, EMT and paramedic event, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpholdings.com

About Consultant

Printed since 1960, Consultant pulls together practical clinical advice from top experts in many specialties in a convenient source for primary care practitioners. By focusing on the “how-to” of diagnosing and treating common medical problems, Consultant has become the No. 1 independent clinical journal among office-based primary care physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners, according to syndicated research studies. The print edition’s circulation includes more than 250,000 primary care practitioners.