Jack Demmer Lincoln Announces Lincoln Executive Business Program (LEBP)

Jack Demmer introduces Executive Business Program

Time is valuable. That’s why Jack Demmer schedules office visits to discuss vehicle needs at a time that is most convenient for executive clients. A visit to the dealership is no longer necessary. Now, a specialist will demonstrate a Lincoln vehicle at any location. Clients that take advantage of the LEBP program receive a dedicated LEBP Specialist, exclusive pricing, an overnight test drive, and other luxury privileges.

Dedicated Specialists from Jack Demmer Lincoln’s Executive Business Program, Racha Hodroj & Anthony Koterba, deliver a client’s new Lincoln to the location of their choosing so daily life remains as uninterrupted as possible. When a vehicle needs service or maintenance, it is picked up and a loaner vehicle is provided. Upon completion of any service the vehicle is washed and returned.

All of the services that are a part of Jack Demmer Lincoln’s Executive Business Program are designed to make the car buying experience completely personalized and seamless. Some additional benefits of the program are as follows:



Dedicated Lincoln Executive Business Service Advisor

Priority Service scheduling and diagnosis within 24 hours

No appointment Quick Lane

4-year/50,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

6-year/70,000-mile Powertrain Warranty

Lincoln Roadside Assistance for life 24/7 - at no charge

Jack Demmer Lincoln aims to continuously improve upon the client experience and is dedicated to catering to clients’ individual needs. Clients in the Metro-Detroit area have been experiencing the “Demmer Difference” for over sixty years & can count on it for 60 more to come. Jack Demmer Lincoln was recognized as a Lincoln Leader ranking 9th in the nation in sales volume in 2016.

The Demmer team is optimistic about the future and excited to reach new clients with the Lincoln Executive Business Program and form lasting relationships. The car buying experience has officially transformed for the benefit of future Lincoln owners. Driving a Lincoln has never been easier. Discover the Demmer Difference by visiting demmerlincoln.net or calling 313 274 8800.