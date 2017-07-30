It may sound trite to say, ‘Don’t give up’ to the seniors out there who are alone. Yet we were both on the verge of giving up when we met online, and we had some serious health problems to overcome.

“It may sound trite to say, ‘Don’t give up’ to the seniors out there who are alone. Yet we were both on the verge of giving up when we met online, and we had some serious health problems to overcome,” says Donna Marie Peterson, who was bed-ridden in New York state when she met her husband-to-be.

After losing his wife of 52 years, John Peterson, of Washington state, was deeply depressed. His extended family tried to help, but he was inconsolable.

“I’d lay awake at night and wonder, why go on?” he says.

He found an online social network platform, and logged in using Lonely Farmer as his handle. Once he gained access, he searched for other seniors he might chat with. DL Saucy caught his eye, so he sent her a text and she responded.

Lonely Farmer: I recently lost my wife of 52 years and feel lost … and just need someone to write to …

DL Saucy: What’s your name I am Donna

Lonely Farmer: hi Donna my name is John

The unforeseeable romance that followed is narrated in their candid first book OMG! You Met on the Internet? now available at Amazon.com in paperback and digital editions. Desire for sexual intimacy, shared secrets, disappointments and encouragements all are discussed as the couple begins to realize that the miracle of love is in the air.

“We wrote the book to inspire lovers and seekers of all ages who want to meet that special person but don’t know how. We’ve also begun a Facebook community called ‘Love will find you 2’ to share insights and guidance,” says Donna Marie. “John and I are proof that anything can happen. Don’t give up! Never ever.”

John, a pilot and retired farmer, admits his understanding of communication technologies was basic at best. But desire and the desperate need to connect, inspired him and Donna to keep improving and learning more.

“We’re eternally grateful for smart phones and the Internet. Now we want to use those same advantages to help others. We truly believe, love will find you too,” he says.

The couple spend time in Washington and New York with family and friends.