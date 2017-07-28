10 random #COASTERFACE winners will win a K’NEX Thrill Rides prize pack valued at $234.95.

K’NEX, the construction toy company where creativity clicks™ will is excited to announce the "Show Us Your #COASTERFACE” Photo Contest. K’NEX Thrill Ride Building Sets have been a fan favorite since the line was introduced in 1994, and appeals to builders of all ages. K’NEX is pleased to reward fans with an exciting month-long photo contest where they can show off their best #COASTERFACE!

Potential entrants can submit their photo directly through the entry form available on the K’NEX Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/knex, or simply by hashtagging their photo #COASTERFACE on Twitter or Instagram. 10 random winners will win a K’NEX Thrill Rides prize pack valued at $234.95. Each prize pack includes one (1) K’NEX® Thrill Rides Lunar Launch Roller Coaster Building Set; one (1) K’NEX® Thrill Rides Web Weaver Roller Coaster Building Set; one (1) K’NEX® Thrill Rides Clock Work Roller Coaster Building Set; one (1) K’NEX® Thrill Rides Infinite Journey Roller Coaster Building Set; and One (1) K’NEX® Thrill Rides Revolution Ferris Wheel Building Set.

The contest runs from 12 pm (ET) July 14, 2017 through August 18, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

The contest is open to U.S. and Canadian fans (some exclusions may apply), who are ages 18 and over at the time of entry. For more information, click here for Official Contest Rules, or to enter visit http://woobox.com/rhx4f4. No purchase necessary.

About K’NEX Limited Partnership Group

Founded in 1992, K’NEX, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Brands International Co., LLC, did not set out to become an educational toy company, all we wanted to do was show kids that the only limit to building was the size of their imagination! 25 years later, K’NEX prides itself on connecting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math with imagination. STEAMagination™ can be found in every K’NEX set and with it building dreams become a fun-powered, 3-D reality! Winner of over 390 awards and recognitions, the K’NEX product line has building toys specially designed for every age group and skill level. The K’NEX family of brands includes IMAGINE Building Sets, Thrill Rides, K’NEX Education®, Kid K’NEX®, K-FORCE Build and Blast®, Mighty Makers®, Mario Kart™, Super Mario™, Plants vs. Zombies™, LINCOLN LOGS® and TINKERTOY® both under license from Hasbro, and more! From the living room to the board room, we are proud to help build the leaders of tomorrow! Join us at http://www.knex.com.

