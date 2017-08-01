Galaktikasoft Releases Updated Ranet Pivot Table for HTML

New Ranet HTML Pivot Table provides better opportunities to analyze and visualize business data while retaining all the features users love it for – its speed, accuracy and usability.

Galaktikasoft, the leader in developing components and interactive controls for creating powerful BI applications, announces the release of updated Ranet HTML Pivot Table.

The version has a number of improved and brand new features, such as new sorting and filtering options in the pivot table, data visualization, and better tools for developers. The pivot table has new filters that allow end users to create various data slices and analyze them from different perspectives, which provides a more profound and in-depth analysis of their business data. Several new options for sorting the data in the pivot table have been added, too. It will enable a more convenient way to turn round the data, thus allowing to find the required information quicker and easier.

New Ranet HTML Pivot Table has wider opportunities for data visualization. Users are now able to visualize their business data using pie charts, view several charts (chart series, or chart table) simultaneously, as well as manipulate the data directly in the charts, without the necessity to go back to the pivot table. Users will also be able to customize the chart view the way they need it, in regards to its position, type, color palette, etc.

According to Petr Leschenok, the head of development of Ranet OLAP, not only the end users, but also the developers working with Ranet will find the new version much more helpful as it has new XML comments to the server side and front-end code, as well as virtual methods that will significantly simplify the process of integrating the HTML pivot table into third-party solutions.

All in all, the Galaktikasoft team ensure that the new version of Ranet OLAP HTML Pivot Table provides better opportunities to manipulate and analyze the business data, visualize it, and integrate the solution into other application, while retaining all the features existing users love so much – its speed, accuracy and usability.

About Galaktikasoft

Galaktikasoft if the leader in developing enterprise resource planning and BI software. Having created such products as Ranet OLAP controls library and Xafari Framework, its engineers are aimed to provide developers and business owners with seamless experience in creating rich applications for their businesses, and deliver the best-of-breed tools for data analysis, planning, and business intelligence.