This is the fourth edition of the Financial Times 300 list where they assess RIA’s on desirable traits for investors. FT bases the decision on six factors and gives a numerical score to each adviser. The six categories are Assets Under Management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years in business, industry certifications, SEC compliance record, and online accessibility. Investment advisers that find themselves on the FT 300 list are considered elite and bring different and effective approaches when it comes to managing wealth for their clients. Every adviser that is on the FT 300 has $300 million or more in assets under management. Carnegie is proud to be on such a prestigious list and to be recognized for the exceptional services and expertise in wealth management that they bring to their clients.

“Being recognized with such an elite group of RIAs is certainly an honor. It's a reflection of the hard work of our team members and the loyalty of our great clients. But is also an indication of the broader trend of individual investors seeking unbiased, independent advice.” – Gary P. Wagner, Principal & COO of Carnegie Investment Counsel

About Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie is an SEC registered RIA firm that was founded in 1974. They provide Portfolio Management Services, Wealth Management & Planning, and Retirement Services to individuals and businesses across the country and currently have offices in Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania. What separates Carnegie from other investment advisers is that they are an independent firm and offer custom wealth management services. By tailoring portfolios to the client’s personal circumstances, they are able to help clients achieve their short- and long-term investment goals. Carnegie also is a fee only investment firm; meaning that their success is dependent upon their clients’ success. It’s this personal approach that has helped them make the FT 300 again. To learn more about Carnegie Investment Counsel and their wealth management services, please visit http://www.carnegieinvest.com.