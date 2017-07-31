“As national companies continue to reprioritize local advertising as a competitive advantage, it’s critical to have a sales leader to help shape those relationships and build strategic programs", said Eric Siles, Chief Strategy Officer at MediaMax.

MediaMax Network (MMN), the leading provider of local advertising solutions, announces of the appointment of Cara Katz as the Vice President of Sales. Her key responsibilities encompass sales team leadership, driving print and digital advertising revenue, and contributing to the company’s marketing and business strategies.

With sales experience that spans two decades, Katz joins MediaMax from Time Inc. where she was recently Associate Publisher of Wallpaper* U.S. Bespoke Edition. Prior experience includes sales management roles at New York Magazine, Four Seasons Magazine, and American Express Publishing.

“Cara is a seasoned media executive with deep client relationships across several categories. She has a proven record for leading high-performing sales teams and driving print and digital revenue,” said Eric Siles, Chief Strategy Officer at MediaMax. “As national companies continue to reprioritize local advertising as a competitive advantage, it’s critical to have a sales leader to help shape those relationships and build strategic programs. We are thrilled she’s joining the team to help us respond quickly to our clients’ growing needs and drive sales for MediaMax.”

MediaMax has also expanded its Digital team with two newly created positions. With their expertise, perseverance and passion in their new roles, they will ensure that MAXDigital continues to provide insights and unmatched campaign strategy and service for both clients and agencies.

New appointments include:



Jonathan Bates, Digital Account Director: Bates is a senior sales executive with more than 10 years of digital sales experience. He has an accomplished career, including recent experience at AccuWeather, BET Networks and CBS.

Asia Sanders, Media Solutions Manager: Sanders recently comes to MMN from MNI (Time Inc.), as a senior media planner. She also worked at OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) and Discovery Family Channel.

“We are adjusting our overall corporate structure to refocus key business functions and streamline sales processes. Therefore, aligning ourselves one step closer to our clients and potential customers,” said Charles Wirth, MediaMax’s Chief Operating Officer. “It’s critical to reimagine sales and operations and challenge ourselves with new capabilities, deliverables, and processes to create efficiencies. These continued changes help drive our growth and deliver increased value to our clients.”

