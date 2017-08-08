Pharmaceutical services provider TrialCard recently accepted the corporate chair position for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, with the mission of accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

“At TrialCard our mission is to help patients gain access to lifesaving treatments and medications, and JDRF was founded on a vision of the world without T1D. Teaming up with them is a natural fit and we’re very excited about this opportunity to positively impact our community and the world around us,” said TrialCard President and CEO Mark Bouck. Since its inception, TrialCard has placed a strong emphasis on giving back, and as a company supported more than 30 different local and national charitable causes in 2016. The company was honored with a spot among the Triangle Business Journal’s 2017 Corporate Philanthropy Award winners as a leader in volunteerism and charitable giving among Raleigh-Durham area businesses.

TrialCard has set a goal of raising $22,500 in support of JDRF throughout the remainder of 2017. To reach this goal, TrialCard is hosting multiple events for their employees, clients and vendors to enjoy while raising awareness and funds for T1D research. Among the activities are TrialCard Game Days on Friday afternoons during the summer, an ‘End of Summer Celebration’, and fielding a company team for the JDRF One Walk scheduled for October 28, 2017.

“Making a positive impact in the lives of patients is the cornerstone of our work,” said Joe Abdalla, Division President of TC Market Access, TrialCard’s HUB services division. “By applying that same passion to causes like supporting JDRF, we’re furthering our commitment to helping achieve better health outcomes through all we do.”

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides product access, medication adherence, and patient support services on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has become the largest provider of patient access programs in the industry, connecting patients with over $1.7 billion in annualized branded drug savings. In 2016 the company established TC Market Access as its dedicated HUB services division. TrialCard holds nine U.S. patents related to the processing and marketing of patient access programs. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit http://www.trialcard.com or follow TrialCard on Twitter: @trialcard.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Its mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since its inception. It is an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. JDRF collaborates with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. JDRF staff members and volunteers throughout the United States and its six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and the vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow JDRF on Twitter: @JDRF.