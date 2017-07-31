Drew Carter, President, Maritz Motivation Solutions

Maritz Motivation Solutions, a leader in providing consumer and channel loyalty, employee engagement and sales incentive programs to US and global companies, announced that it has appointed Drew Carter as president. Carter joins Maritz Motivation Solutions with more than 20 years of experience in senior advisory and executive roles, driving revenue growth using technology, strategy and analytics.

Under Carter’s leadership, Maritz Motivation Solutions will continue to focus on delivering world class solutions that combine thought leadership, analytics, operational execution and behavioral science. Carter has worked with some of the largest companies in North America and Europe, driving growth through an analytical approach to customer acquisition, engagement and retention; new product development; and strategic planning. An expert in digital transformation, he has advised companies and industry groups, as well as heading and operating strategic divisions of companies across industry sectors.

“I am excited that Drew is joining us to lead the Maritz Motivation Solutions team. He is a skilled business leader with a long and successful career advising companies and implementing growth strategies to navigate disruption and change. Drew’s background in analytics, loyalty and sales growth makes him uniquely positioned to lead the business and enhance the solutions we provide clients,” said Steve Maritz, chairman and chief executive officer.

“The Maritz legacy is inspiring. The business offers a unique combination of world-class capabilities, unparalleled experience, sense of corporate family and a real dedication to the client. In today’s highly competitive and fast-changing market, many of our clients are facing the challenge of transformation. We bring the capabilities and experience to help them succeed,” Carter said.

Prior to joining Maritz Motivation Solutions, Carter was a managing director at AlixPartners and co-founder of the firm’s digital division. He helped companies increase top and bottom-line growth through data analytics. He also held executive positions with analytics software provider Opera Solutions, where he managed strategic consulting engagements, and with McAfee, where he led consumer products and the mobile security business line.

About Maritz Motivation Solutions

Maritz Motivation Solutions is part of the Maritz family of companies. The company is a leader in providing employee engagement, consumer loyalty, sales incentive and channel loyalty programs to U.S. and global companies. Maritz Motivation Solutions provides best-in-class rewards and fulfillment services, including purposefully-chosen merchandise and experiences that excite, motivate and recognize people around the world. The people who work for Maritz Motivation Solutions are dedicated to being the best in the business, fun to work with and their clients’ most valuable ally. For more information, visit http://www.maritzmotivation.com, subscribe to our blog, follow us on Twitter or call 1-877-4-Maritz (1-877-462-7489).

