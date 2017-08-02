Başkent University has its headquarters in Ankara. With over 1500 beds, the university has hospitals in seven further locations throughout Turkey. There are six general hospitals, in Ankara, Adana, Alanya, İstanbul, Konya, and İzmir; and four specialist centers: the Ayaş Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center, the Yapracık Psico-Social Rehabilitation Center, Umitkoy Polyclinic and a further eight geographically distributed Dialysis Centers.

With this move, Başkent University will gain the advantages of partnership with the Patient Recruitment System (PRS) platform: visibility to sponsors making trial siting decisions, increased speed and effectiveness in recruitment, increased efficiency in matching studies to the hospital’s own patient population. Sites can also make use of PRS, internally, for academic trials with the assurance of compliance to hospital-level data access permissions.

Patients at Başkent University will be able to access the latest treatments and therapies offered by the running of clinical research trials for innovative medicines in development.

The addition of Başkent University extends Clinerion’s coverage, geographically, throughout Turkey. It also extends the PRS network’s treatment capabilities with the addition of specialist centers for physical and psychological rehabilitation, and dialysis.

“Başkent University is proud to be the premier private medical research institution in Turkey and we are happy that partnership with Clinerion will also allow us to increase participation in the international research and development of the next generation of medical treatments,” says Professor Haldun Müderrisoğlu, Dean of the Medical Faculty at Başkent University. “This will also allow us to offer more treatment options for our patients.”

“We are very happy to have the best private university hospital group in Turkey in PRS,” says Ulf Claesson, CEO of Clinerion. “We have been expanding around the world, but Başkent allows us to extend our presence throughout Turkey, giving us near-complete coverage of the country.”

About Clinerion

Clinerion enables early patient access to innovative treatments through solutions for clinical trial patient recruitment, real-world evidence, and market access. Clinerion's Patient Recruitment System accelerates clinical research by radically improving the efficiency and effectiveness of trial recruitment. Key tools for Clinerion’s patient data services include data-assisted protocol optimization, site feasibility evaluation and patient identification. Clinerion’s solutions allow member hospitals to participate in leading-edge, industry-sponsored trials and save time in patient recruitment. They enable pharmaceutical companies to gain time and save costs by streamlining operations and leveraging strategic intelligence. Clinerion’s proprietary Big Data analytics technologies leverage real-time data from electronic health records which remain under the full control of participating hospitals. Clinerion is a global data technology company headquartered in Switzerland. Clinerion's solutions follow international patient privacy and data security standards.

