3dcart, the best eCommerce platform for SEO, announced today that after popular demand, it has implemented Apple Pay as a payment gateway for 3dcart stores as part of its exciting Version 8 platform upgrade.

Apple Pay is a secure, streamlined payment option that allows a customer to check out through a mobile device using only their fingerprint. This one-touch option allows an incredibly fast checkout, which is one of the most proven ways to increase conversions and cut down on cart abandonment.

"We received a lot of feedback from our merchants asking about Apple Pay. We decided the integration would be a great benefit to both our customers and their customers as well," said Jimmy Rodriguez, 3dcart COO. "We really like what it offers as far as convenience and security, both very important in eCommerce. Our goal is to continually improve the options available to 3dcart merchants so they are fully equipped to succeed in any market."

ApplePay is seamlessly integrated into 3dcart stores and appears only when the customer is using a supported Apple device. ApplePay integration is only the latest addition to 3dcart's constantly expanding list of payment processors, which includes more than any other eCommerce platform.

For more information about 3dcart's Apple Pay integration, visit https://www.3dcart.com/apple-pay.html.

