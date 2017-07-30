Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, today announced that Danny Williams has joined as Managing Broker of the firm’s Winter Park office located at 233 West Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789.

A highly accomplished professional with more than forty years of real estate experience in management, training and sales, Williams will oversee the firm’s Winter Park office, the New Smyrna Beach office and a commercial office in the Dr. Phillips area.

Well-known and respected within the Winter Park real estate community, Williams previously owned and operated Danny Williams & Company in Winter Park where he developed influential relationships with public leaders and local residents. In years since, he has held leadership positions in other real estate companies beyond Central Florida.

Williams received numerous accolades throughout his career, including Emeritus status at the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, a distinction for sales associates who have held membership in the National Association as a REALTOR®, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE®, or both, for a cumulative period of forty (40) years.

During his illustrious career, Williams business achievements include teaching License Law and Real Estate Principles and Practices to over 30,000 real estate applicants at the Bert Rogers School.

“Danny Williams has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking and a passion for innovation during his 40-year career,” said Sue Wolverton, executive vice president of sales for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “He is well prepared to lead the Winter Park office into the future and we are delighted to welcome him back to the market he loves.”

“Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s standards of excellence are unrivaled and offer customers a truly global reach,” said Williams “I am excited to join this renowned organization, led by visionaries Judy Green and Budge Huskey, and look forward to continuing to grow our presence in the Winter Park market.”

