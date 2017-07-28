ASPRS Launches First and Only UAS Mapping Certification Program at Commercial UAV Expo 2017

The organizers of Commercial UAV Expo announced today they will host the launch of the first and only UAS Mapping Certification in the industry presented by the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS). ASPRS will be hosting a pre-conference UAS Technical Symposium at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday October 24th. Participants in the UAS Technical Symposium will have the opportunity to sit for the UAS Mapping Certification exam on Wednesday October 25th; however, a full application with references must be submitted to ASPRS by August 31, 2017. Those who are deemed eligible to take the exam will be notified by September 30, 2017. Those who then pass the exam on October 24 will receive their certificates on-site. Commercial UAV Expo, the definitive conference and trade show for integration and operation of UAS for large enterprise industrial assets, will take place October 24-26, 2017 at the Westgate in Las Vegas.

“ASPRS is widely known as the society that develops and disseminates mapping standards for photogrammetry and LiDAR and provides nationally accredited certifications for those in the mapping profession. We are honored they chose Commercial UAV Expo as the exclusive event to launch their new certification program which is an important distinguishing credential for surveying and mapping professionals using UAS” said Lisa Murray, Commercial UAV Expo Event Director.

What can you expect from the ASPRS UAS Technical Symposium and UAS Mapping Certification?

In a nutshell:

A technical symposium for UAS operators interested in producing geospatial deliverables, presented by ASPRS. Our technical symposium on October 24th will cover 8 topics to be presented by ASPRS members and practicing service providers. Each topic will build on the previous giving the attendee a comprehensive understanding of UAS mapping in accordance with geospatial accuracy standards. The symposium will end with a presentation on the new ASPRS UAS Mapping Certification.

Who attends: Individuals considering using UAS for geospatial related services, Individuals who consume UAS data to support downstream services such as: Land Development, Transportation, Utilities, Mining, City and County GIS services and more. UAS operators interested in the ASPRS UAS mapping certification program.

Symposium: 8 sessions covering the entire mapping process culminating with a presentation on how to become certified by the ASPRS in UAS mapping.

Exam: ASPRS will be proctoring the first exam for UAS Mapping Certification at the conference. In order to take the exam at the Commercial UAV Expo, candidates must submit their application to ASPRS by August 31, and will be notified of their eligibility to take the exam by September 30.

Our symposium will offer the attendee insight into the UAS mapping process by practicing mapping professionals. In addition attendees can find out about the ASPRS mission and our new UAS mapping certification. – Eric Andelin, Conference Co-Chair

Registration for the ASPRS UAS Technical Symposium is available when registering for Commercial UAV Expo. While early registration is encouraged for lowest rates, the deadline to register to sit for the certification exam is August 31st. Expo and symposium/exam registration is available here:

Link for Symposium Information and Registration: http://conferences.asprs.org/uas-2017/

Link for certification application information: https://www.asprs.org/certification-program/asprs-certification-program.html

For complete information on the Symposium & UAS Mapping Certification Program visit: https://www.expouav.com/asprs-uas-technical-symposium/

About Commercial UAV Expo Americas:

Commercial UAV Expo Americas, presented by Commercial UAV News, is a conference and exhibition exclusively focused on the commercial drone market covering industries including Surveying & Mapping; Civil Infrastructure; Aggregates & Mining; Construction; Process, Power & Utilities; Precision Agriculture; Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue (SAR). The third annual Americas event is taking place October 24- 26, 2017 in Las Vegas. Commercial UAV Expo Europe launched in Brussels in June 2017 and will return to Brussels in June 2018. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com and http://www.expouav.com/europe. The events are organized Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences and trade shows with 15 years in the geospatial arena, including Commercial UAV Expo Americas, Commercial UAV Europe, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference and International LiDAR Mapping Forum. http://www.divcom.com

About the American Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS):

Founded in 1934, the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) is a scientific association serving over 7,000 professional members around the world. Our mission is to advance knowledge and improve understanding of mapping sciences to promote the responsible applications of photogrammetry, remote sensing, geographic information systems (GIS), and supporting technologies.

Contact:

Lee Corkhill – Diversified Communications – 207.842-5520 lcorkhill(at)divcom(dot)com

For questions about the ASPRS UAS Symposium, contact uasdivision(at)asprs(dot)org

For questions about the ASPRS UAS Certification, contact certification(at)asprs(dot)org