Linux Academy and AWS Partner to Serve Nonprofits

Linux Academy, the foremost online Linux and cloud training platform and community, today announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide cloud certification training to the nonprofit community. Free hands-on training is available for the first 45 days after signup.

Offered exclusively to nonprofits, this partnership gives users unlimited access to Linux Academy’s entire library of AWS and cloud certification and training courses, content, and hands-on labs focused on AWS and additional technologies, like Linux and OpenStack. The training is available to nonprofit teams to test and train their IT staff, as well as to individuals to learn hands-on skills and earn certifications.

“Organizations and individuals are rushing to ensure they can handle the technologies available today on the cloud,” said Anthony James, CEO, Linux Academy. “We are excited about this new collaboration with AWS. It creates an affordable and efficient option for nonprofit organizations, which have limited budgets, to keep up with rapidly expanding technologies, as well as for people to find or progress within cloud tech careers.”

Through this partnership, nonprofit teams and individuals will have access to:

● More than 2,500 self-paced video courses

● 209 total hours of AWS course training

● 438 Linux training hours

● 105 OpenStack training hours

● More than 60 hands-on, scenario-based labs for AWS skill building

● Live AWS environments for practicing newly acquired skills

● Quizzes, study guides, flash cards, study groups, and practice exams

Additionally, Linux Academy provides training for all current AWS certifications:

● AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate Level

● AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Level

● AWS Certified Developer - Associate Level

● AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Professional Level

● AWS Certified Advanced Networking Specialty - Certification

● AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate Level

● AWS Certified Big Data Specialty - Certification

Linux Academy courses are engineered to go beyond simply preparing students for certifications. They’re designed to truly prepare students to advance in Linux and cloud careers. Course instructors and content curators are constantly creating lessons based on industry trends, new releases, and the demand of the community. Coupled with the subscription model, users are granted unlimited access to all current and future courses, as well as Linux Academy hands-on labs and various learning tools, including the Orion Papers — a companion to your journey through the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Certification prep course. This is a non-linear, visual, interactive supplement to the online content only offered by Linux Academy.

About Linux Academy

Linux Academy redefines continuing education for today’s IT business professional. Through self-paced courses, hands-on labs, six cloud servers, personal access to expert instructors, and an ever-growing learning library, Linux Academy caters to beginners and experts alike. Courses are geared toward certifications in Linux, AWS, Google Cloud Platforms, OpenStack, DevOps, Azure, Big Data, and Containers, offering content that digs deeper to answer nuanced challenges of the latest emerging technologies. Linux Academy provides more value per dollar than any other IT training program. To enroll or to explore tools and group rates, visit: http://www.linuxacademy.com.