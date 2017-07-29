A new segment of “Success Files,” hosted by Rob Lowe, is set to feature green building materials and the impacts they have on industry and the environment. Lowe, best known for a wide range of roles in film and television that have resulted in award-winning performances, turns his attention to issues facing the public in this made-for-TV series.

For years, businesses and developers have been looking for new ways to reduce their footprint and implement processes that are environmentally friendly. Organizations need to be able to expand to new locations while also being conscious of the affects construction can have on local resources in a community. Green building materials are growing in popularity as new buildings go up and current structures are retrofitted or upgraded. As more of these materials are used in construction, the result is better energy efficiency and fewer resources consumed. “Success Files” explores the ongoing role green building materials play in our society, especially how they are important as we move into the future.

“Success Files” is a series hosted by Rob Lowe that is created and produced for commercial and public television networks. The show tackles issues relevant to life, industry and society and provides in-depth information on a variety of topics for its audience. The creative and production teams involved with “Success Files,” as well as its technical and research experts, have been recognized for their work on this series. “Success Files” is distributed independently and can be viewed on PBS Member Stations across the United States.