FPX Appoints Adam Hatch as Chief Marketing Officer

FPX, a global leader in enterprise Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solutions, today announced it has appointed Adam Hatch as chief marketing officer (CMO). Hatch is a veteran marketing executive with experience leading marketing efforts for enterprise-level and emerging software organizations. As CMO, he will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy with the aim of driving revenue growth across the FPX product portfolio.

Hatch’s arrival at FPX will help the company manage to further build momentum in the market as more business-to-business (B2B) companies look to CPQ as an enabler of omnichannel business strategies. Evidencing this market need, FPX commissioned a recently published research study with Forrester Research, showing that many of today’s enterprise manufacturers struggle to keep pace with their customers’ desire to utilize digital commerce channels as a primary buying mode.

“Adam has led global marketing efforts at some of the most innovative ecommerce and enterprise software companies,” said Dave Batt, chief executive officer of FPX. “His deep understanding of cloud products, coupled with his ability to grow revenue pipeline at scale, makes Adam a great fit for FPX.”

Hatch joins FPX from Mywebgrocer, where he was vice president of marketing. Prior to Mywebgrocer, he served as vice president of Americas marketing and global programs for SAP Hybris, a leading commerce platform provider. Early on in his career, Hatch worked in various product marketing roles at Oracle, i2, Yantra and as a consultant at The McKenna Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Hatch said: “FPX has a highly compelling story to tell when it comes to today’s evolving buying and selling environment. I’m very excited to embrace this new opportunity at FPX and build out the company’s strong brand and industry leading applications, which play an integral role in FPX’s global growth.”

About FPX:

FPX simplifies the buying and selling experience to align enterprise businesses with the expectations of modern omnichannel customers. Powerful enough to handle any level of complexity, nimble enough to advance your commerce strategy, and simple enough to seamlessly extend and enhance the capabilities of direct and indirect sales, FPX is the business agility engine to power success in this era of Digital Transformation. With FPX enterprise CPQ, today’s leading organizations are optimizing the experience of buying and selling across their sales, partner, and ecommerce channels, driving increased revenue and profit margins, increased loyalty and engagement and a consolidated IT footprint. More information is available at: http://www.fpx.com.