Rob Lowe, known for his many TV and film roles, also serves as the host of the “Success Files” series. He uses this platform to introduce educational content to viewers on upcoming issues in the community and around the world. In an upcoming piece, the program will be exploring neurosurgery advances.

Neurosurgery has long been considered an advanced medical discipline. Physicians who specialize in neurosurgery are often regarded highly in the medical community, as well as by patients. However, as complicated as it is, times have changed since it was first practiced. The science of neurosurgery, as well as technology, has advanced and evolved.

Recently, new neurosurgery protocols and procedures have been developed. Most of the advances can be linked to the progress in molecular biology applications, and advancing technology. Some of the progress also includes management of neurologic injury, movement disorders, brain tumors and degenerative spinal disease.

The “Success Files” segment will be focusing on the most recent advances in neurosurgery. Viewers can join Rob Lowe to learn more about these breakthroughs. The program is developed independently and is made available to many Public Television and PBS Member Stations.