SkyFoundry (http://www.skyfoundry.com), an industry leader in analytics for the IoT, today announced the release of ViewBuilder for SkySpark® Everywhere™. ViewBuilder enables users to create customized Apps, data views and reports without requiring special software development skills.

One of the main features of SkySpark that has made it so successful in the IoT world, is that it automatically creates rich visualizations of analytics results and operational data without requiring any engineering effort to build displays. This capability was a break-through when first introduced in 2011. It has eliminated hours of labor typically associated with creating graphical displays of equipment data and operational conditions.

“Our new ViewBuilder for SkySpark takes the next step in analytics and data visualization by enabling users to create their own fully interactive Apps without having to be a software developer,” said John Petze, Partner and Co-Founder of SkyFoundry. “ViewBuilder provides an extensive library of display widgets and a simple drag-and-drop tool for assembling customized views.”

Beyond interactive Apps, ViewBuilder enables users to create customized reports that include graphical, tabular, and text visualizations. Views are easily reused and combined to create complex visualizations. View data is easily shared via a broad range of formats including PDF, Excel, CSV, JSON, SVG, and PNG. With ViewBuilder, SkySpark combines the benefits of automatically generated Apps, with the ability for users to create their own views quickly and easily.

More information about SkyFoundry, SkySpark® Automated Informatics™ platform, and ViewBuilder is available at http://www.skyfoundry.com.

About SkyFoundry

SkyFoundry provides software solutions to create value from the Internet of Things, helping facility owners, managers and system integrators derive value from their investments in smart systems. The company’s SkySpark® Automated Informatics™ platform automatically analyzes data from automation systems, sensors, metering systems and other smart devices to identify issues, patterns, deviations, faults and opportunities for operational improvements and cost reduction and is an ideal fit for building automation and energy management programs.

SkySpark® Automated Informatics™ is an open platform enabling an ecosystem of partners to build applications that help building owners and operators “find what matters” in the vast amount of data produced by today’s smart systems. SkySpark Everywhere™ has been deployed across over 11,000 buildings consisting of more than 950M square feet (>90 million sq. meters). More information about SkyFoundry is available at http://www.skyfoundry.com.

Media Contact:

John Petze

Principal, SkyFoundry

john(at)skyfoundry(dot)com

804-545-3116