Harlem students at the npower IT training and job placement program Their comprehensive training program is not only helping to solve the skills gap in our industry, but will also help to sustain vulnerable communities in the process.

Today, NPower, a leading national nonprofit that launches IT careers for veterans and young adults from underserved communities, is thrilled to announce the reopening of its free 22-week IT Job Training Program in East Harlem, NY. At NPower’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET, Dana Stepp, Program Manager for Education Solutions, HP Inc., Mara Wald, District Manager for Corporate and Global Sales, HP Inc., Tony DeLisio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Luke Chilone of TD Ameritrade, Balaji Ganapathy of Tata Consultancy Services and NPower leadership will address NPower’s 39th cohort of local young adults, who will be placed in IT jobs in New York in less than six months. Former New York City Mayor, David L. Dinkins will also be in attendance.

“HP is proud to support NPower’s innovative education programs from technology fundamentals to advanced certifications,” said Gus Schmedlen, VP of Worldwide Education at HP Inc. “The jobs of the future demand a range of digital competencies, and NPower is equipping our military veterans and underserved youth to create better futures for themselves and their communities.”

“We, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, are committed to supporting NPower’s mission to help vital communities around the country create pathways to tech careers. Their comprehensive training program is not only helping to solve the skills gap in our industry, but will also help to sustain vulnerable communities in the process,” said Tony DeLisio, VP of Financial Services Industry at HPE.

Students enrolling in NPower’s 22-week program are typically unemployed, or motivated to change their career paths from part-time or low-paying jobs. They receive 15-weeks of class-based skills training and complete a 7-week paid internship before being placed in an IT job. Within one year of graduating, 80% of NPower alumni are employed or are pursuing higher education.

“We are thrilled to have our own dedicated space to support the young people embarking on IT careers through our program. And we are honored that HPI and HPE will provide laptops for our students as they endeavor toward tech careers,” Helen Kogan, Regional Director NPower New York stated, “We are confident that our program will change their lives, the lives of their families, and the overall quality of life of their communities in Harlem and the surrounding areas.”

“It gives me tremendous pride to see how our board of directors, local partners, volunteers and businesses work with NPower New York to provide the students in our program with industry-recognized skills, hands-on experience and mentorship and full-time employment,” says Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO NPower. “Together we can do our part to diversify the workforce and close the technology skills gap in this country.”

NPower Harlem Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

315 East 105th Street | Suite 104 | New York, NY

Monday, July 31, 2017, 10:00 a.m. ET

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit, founded in 2002, that creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching IT careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. They empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the technical and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging corporations, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of their students. NPower programs are free to qualified students. For more information, visit http://www.npower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.