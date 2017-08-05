A Rock & Roll Circus!...EightBall Rocks!

EightBall is proud to announce the release of their debut CD EightBall at http://www.EightBallRocks.com or on itunes https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/eightball/id1265553237.

They just released a new music video for the first track on their new CD EightBall entitled "Motor Jacked" https://youtu.be/Q3jsTQYFvZc

Who is EightBall? EightBall is a high energy Rock & Roll band with an adrenaline rush show...a real Rock & Roll Circus. As the circus barker says to the gathering crowd "Step right up! Step right up right now! Ladies and Gents, A marvel that all your eyes and ears must behold, I give you “EightBall”.

Eightball always arrives in style and is available for booking and they have a light & sound show that will not only impress you but you will never forget it. https://youtu.be/in02dBLkm7o

Painters Dream Productions interviewed the Founder and Lead Singer David Bush and asked him about how and why he started EightBall https://youtu.be/I-7tIySuXvY

EightBall spares no expense so "Let Us Rock You"

What Others Have Said About EightBall:

"EightBall is rockin' band! Real rock is not dead and it lives in EightBall."

"What I love about EightBall is that every time I see them live, I know I'm going to get my monies worth. Their light show is fantastic."

"These guys are very talented and also extremely humble. They are down to earth but know how to rock...a great band."

"As a fan of 80's metal, it is great to see this style coming back. I sure missed it!"

"I got the privilege of hearing this CD. I am no means a rocker anymore, but I have to say that I was very impressed with the CD. There is something on there that fits all music lovers".

FOR BOOKING: Call (931) 261-3590 or to learn more visit http://www.eightballrocks.com

EightBall Members are:

David Bush, Vocals

Chuck Gee, Guitars

Greg Burnette, Guitars

Val Batts, Bass

Jared Qualls, Drums