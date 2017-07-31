Jeremiah Whitehead has completed his new book “Ajax Tarnished”: the gripping and potent story of Aaron Jaxler, a working man who is confronted by the incredible hardships of leadership, unemployment, sickness, and the untimely deaths of many people around him.

Jeremiah Whitehead is a rare individual indeed. A bit on the weird side, he enjoys writing fantasy and science fiction as well as writing computer programs, drawing, painting, watching his Green Bay Packers, and spending time with his loving wife. He is so weird that he even likes both Star Wars and Star Trek. When he isn’t doing one of those things, you can probably find him watching TV, playing his favorite game, Wallabee, or messing up and solving his Rubik’s Cube.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Jeremiah Whitehead’s creatively-crafted tale is set in a time of copper, steel, gears and steam-powered machinery, there are no threats of war and no concern over intolerance. People are people, friends are friends; everyone has enough and life grinds on.

Aaron Jaxler, steelworker and family man, was as humble as they came. He didn’t stir the pot, and he tried to avoid confrontation as much as possible. His companions from work called him ‘Ajax’ and were so fond of him that they selected him as their leader and voice. When management forced his hand, he did the best thing he could do but loses his job for that decision.

Ajax thought that losing his job was bad enough, but his life takes another turn when he finds that he has contracted a virus that was starting to spread through the city. After surviving the devastation of the virus, he returns home to try to pick up the pieces with his loving wife and children. Thinking that his great struggles are behind him, he faces even yet another twist of his fate, a reflection of the way the virus is sweeping over the people. As the death count rises, his very sanity is put to the greatest test of all.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase"Ajax Tarnished" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

