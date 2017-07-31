In a 2017 Telecommuting Top 10 Mid-Year Report release, Virtual Vocations examined data compiled from January 1 through June 30, 2017 via their Telecommute Jobs and Telecommute Companies databases to create a better understanding of the telecommuting work model and its relation to U.S. jobseekers, hiring companies, and career industries of interest to remote workers.

"The Virtual Vocations mid-year report allows us to examine how the telecommuting landscape has grown within individual states, expanded among remote employers, and changed within a variety of industries," said Laura Spawn, CEO & Founder of Virtual Vocations—the web’s largest and most comprehensive online database of telecommute-only jobs.

Best of U.S. States for Remote Work

Since 2014, California, Texas, New York, and Florida have reigned as the four best states for available telecommuting jobs, and this trend continued during the first half of 2017. However, Virtual Vocations did uncover a couple of new shifts in U.S. telecommuting hot spots compared to their 2016 mid-year report: 1. Minnesota dropped off the top 10 states list, replaced by North Carolina; 2. Massachusetts fell two spots to take 10th place for the most popular remote work state.

Jobseekers who do not live in these states should not feel discouraged. Among the 58,343 job openings posted to the Virtual Vocations database from January - June 2017, more than 30,000 job openings were from employers accepting applications from candidates living anywhere within the United States.

Best of Telecommute-Friendly Companies

Virtual Vocations' mid-year list of the 10 best telecommute-friendly companies was developed based on which employers were hiring for the greatest number of available telecommuting jobs the Virtual Vocations team researched, screened, and posted to their job board.

Once again, UnitedHealth Group (UHG) emerged as the top company for hiring telecommuting professionals. UHG is a diverse remote employer, hiring work-at-home and partial telecommuting talent in sectors like case management, nursing, management, information technology, customer service, and project management.

Overall, companies conducting business within the education vertical made the most telecommuting gains since Virtual Vocations' 2016 mid-year report list for the 10 best career categories. Kaplan, Inc. rocketed to 2nd from 10th, with more than double the number of telecommuting job vacancies for the first half of 2017 compared to first six months of 2016, and VocoVision, a teletherapy services and program provider specializing in speech therapy, burst onto the scene as a telecommuting powerhouse boasting more than 700 new telecommuting vacancies in only six months.

Best of Telecommute Career Industries

The Virtual Vocations Telecommute Jobs Database features vetted telecommuting job postings from 49 career categories. Topping the list of industries that facilitate the most opportunities to work from home are Information Technology, Sales, and Healthcare. Account Management and Consulting exhibited significant telecommuting gains compared to Virtual Vocations' 2016 mid-year data. For January 1 - June 30, 2017, Virtual Vocations posted more than 2,000 additional Account Management jobs than during the first half of 2016 and Consulting climbed four spots to take 6th place on Virtual Vocations' best of telecommute career industries mid-year ranking.

Read the full 2017 Telecommuting Top 10 Mid-Year Report at Virtual Vocations.

About Virtual Vocations:

Virtual Vocations is the largest and most comprehensive online database of telecommute-only jobs. Offering more than 40 diverse career categories and customizable search filters, Virtual Vocations is committed to helping jobseekers gain an advantage in the competitive telecommute job market by finding quality job leads faster and easier. Virtual Vocations has assisted over half a million people in their search for flexible, telecommute jobs and is dedicated to bringing subscribers scam-free job leads that offer some form of telecommuting or virtual work. Virtual Vocations is a private family-owned and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson AZ.