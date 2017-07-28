LA-based IT Consulting Firm T2 Tech Unveils Redesigned Website

July 28, 2017 (PRWEB) July 28, 2017 -- To match its client-centric culture and cutting edge services, T2 Tech Group™ (T2 Tech) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly refurbished website – http://www.t2techgroup.com. The new website has a clean design and improved interfaces for mobile and desktop browsers. It also features new and improved content focused on promoting the company's objective to provide premier vendor neutral IT consulting and advisory services to health systems, government entities and commercial organizations.

Using a new layout and video content, the new website features a user-friendly experience and improved navigation and functionality throughout. To help CIOs and technology leaders understand how T2 Tech’s team can contribute to efficient IT transformations, the site features information about the company’s service portfolio and innovative hybrid-agile methodology. To provide industry insight and contribute to the professional conversation around large-scale technology infrastructure, the site also features insights from the expert team.

For those looking to learn more about enterprise IT or for those who are looking to bring in experts for the next IT transformation, the revamped website includes the following features:



Stories about enterprise IT transformations T2 Tech’s clients completed, including some of the largest healthcare IT transformations in the country

Information about the latest technical developments and methodologies for IT assessments, IT project management, IT infrastructure, and healthcare applications

Blog articles, press releases and downloadable white papers that provide insight from veteran IT professionals

Information about career opportunities, employee benefits, and onboarding materials

“We are proud to go live with a new website that helps us reach out to respected organizations and showcases the expert insights of our experienced team,” said T2 Tech Managing Partner Kevin Torf. “With an improved, simpler user interface and richer content, we are poised to showcase who we really are: a cutting-edge group of expert technologists who improve solution quality and reduce operational costs for health systems and large enterprises across the country.”

The new website is up and running now, so visitors and clients can benefit from improved online content that is easier to navigate and share with others. Browsers who view the website’s landing page will be greeted with a corporate video that showcases the company and its team.

About T2 Tech Group

T2 Tech is a leader in the practical application of technology for healthcare and a range of other industries. Since its founding in 2006, T2 Tech has consistently delivered high-quality consulting and management advisory services to executives and IT leaders. Unlike many consulting firms, T2 Tech has no financial interest in vendor selection, freeing the company to focus completely on realizing client goals. The company balances business and IT needs, uses a proven adaptable framework, can see projects from assessment to post-implementation, and practices transparency in everything they do. For more information about T2 Tech Group, visit t2techgroup.com and connect with them on Twitter @T2TechGroup.

