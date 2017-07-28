Vapotherm Center of Excellence Awarded to Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care Hospital We are pleased to be the only hospital in the southeast to offer this state-of-the-art technology to patients that we care for.

Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH) received the Vapotherm Center of Excellence designation for use of Vapotherm’s technology in the hospital’s ventilator and tracheostomy weaning practices. This designation is the highest recognition a facility can receive from Vapotherm, and signifies that the facility uses Vapotherm technology as the primary tool for providing humidification to tracheostomy patients. Florida Hospital at Connerton LTACH is the third facility in the world to be chosen for this honor and distinction.

Florida Hospital at Connerton LTACH began using Vapotherm in 2016 as standard of care to provide humidification to their tracheostomy patients. Tracheostomy patients are typically unable to humidify their airway on their own which often results in thick and retained secretions in the lower airway. Vapotherm’s heated humidification improves mucocilliary function and mobilization of secretions, helping the patient breathe more easily and accelerating the ventilator and tracheostomy weaning process.

“We are honored to receive the Vapotherm Center of Excellence designation. This recognition solidifies our commitment to providing the highest quality of care and the best possible outcomes for our patients. We are pleased to be the only hospital in the southeast to offer this state-of-the-art technology to patients that we care for,” said Debi Martoccio, Chief Operating Officer at Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care.

Since the implementation of Vapotherm, Florida Hospital at Connerton LTACH has seen a 23 percent decrease in their days to wean from the ventilator and a 44 percent improvement in removal of artificial airways (tracheostomies). In addition, the facility has seen a 43 percent reduction in the number of therapeutic bronchoscopies performed. Although individual results may vary, Vapotherm believes Florida Hospital at Connerton LTACH's experience is an example of the positive impact Vapotherm can have in an LTACH setting.

“Florida Hospital at Connerton LTACH is a true testament to what our Center of Excellence program is about. They are true leaders among the long-term acute care community, and we are very excited to have them in our program,” stated Joe Army, President and CEO of Vapotherm.

About Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care Hospital

Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care Hospital opened its doors in 2009 and is a 50-bed all private room facility providing services to patients and their families from a regional area encompassing a 50-mile radius from central Pasco County. The primary objective of this specialty hospital is to provide care to medically complex patients. By extending a patient’s hospital stay, the goal is to allow the patients a longer time to heal in a hospital setting. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit FloridaHospital.com/Connerton

About Vapotherm, Inc.

Vapotherm, Inc. is a privately held developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory care technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire. The company develops innovative, comfortable, noninvasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over one million patients have been treated with Vapotherm High Velocity Nasal Insufflation Therapy. For more information, visit Vapotherm.com