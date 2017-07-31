New ENERGY STAR® Certified USHIO 95+ CRI LED MR16 With High R9 Value

Uphoria Edge LED MR16 bulbs 95+ CRI These ENERGY STAR® certified LED MR16s offer an energy saving alternative while providing excellent color rendering with a high R9 value showing more vibrant reds.

Ushio America is introducing four new SKUs to its Uphoria Edge 95+CRI series. Available in 7W, these ENERGY STAR® certified LED MR16s offer an energy saving alternative while providing excellent color rendering with a high R9 value showing more vibrant reds. With the form, fit and function of traditional halogen MR16 lamps, these dimmable LEDs are lightweight with a smooth reflector design and provide 86% savings on energy costs. The COB design mimics panel lighting providing crisper, cleaner shadows. Also, these premium LED MR16 lamps are damp location rated and UL 1993 rated for totally enclosed fixtures.

Ushio America is proud to stand behind these LED lamps with a 3-year warranty. All Uphoria Edge LED MR16 (95+ CRI) lamps operate on 12V, and are now available in Spot, Narrow Flood and Flood beam angles in Soft White (2700K) and Warm White (3000K) color temperature.

For more information on the 95+ CRI Uphoria Edge LED MR16 lamps or any of the other lighting-edge technologies from Ushio America, Inc., visit http://www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™ are provided to a variety of industries such as general illumination, audio-visual, photographic, stage, studio and television, semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, dental, ophthalmic, infra-red heating, and many others. For further information, visit http://www.USHIO.com.

