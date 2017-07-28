Water Proof 1080p Full-HD IP PTZ Security Camera The aluminum housing, polycarbonate lens and IP66 waterproof rating makes this security camera ideal for indoor and outdoor conditions where monitoring is needed.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new water proof PTZ security camera this week. This day/night camera is designed for discreet monitoring and remote observation in indoor and outdoor industrial environments.

This pan/tilt/zoom IDCMR-IP-POE-PTZ-20X security camera produces 1080p full-HD high resolution images day and night, for both indoor and outdoor applications. It features a 4.7-94mm varifocal lens, allowing variable focal length as focus changes. This automatic adjustment provides operators with 20x optical zoom levels. Additionally, long-range IR LEDs with a wavelength of 850 nm are integrated to enable this security camera to see up to 492’ at night. Videos are uploaded into a MP4 format and H.264 and MJPEG video compression are also included. Designed to perform in an array of weather conditions, this outdoor IP66-rated camera is corrosion-resistant and includes a special de-fogging feature. It operates on 24V AC or PoE (IEEE802.3at) and has 360º panning for full security coverage.

"When it comes to the equipment used in hazardous work location, durability is an extremely important feature." said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. "The aluminum housing, polycarbonate lens and IP66 waterproof rating makes this security camera ideal for indoor and outdoor conditions where monitoring is needed."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

