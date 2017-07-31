TouchSuite Named a Fast 50 Company for Third Consecutive Year

TouchSuite has been named to the South Florida Business Journal's Fast 50 list for the third consecutive year.

"It’s a special honor to be named as a Fast 50 company for a third year in a row. The recognition from the South Florida Business Journal is a testament to our core values and company mission. TouchSuite is founded on the principle of treating our clients as business partners, enabling them to grow their businesses with the support of our technology and, in turn, strengthening our infrastructure through their feedback and industry insight. Our entire staff understands that the effort they put forth each day directly affects our success.” said TouchSuite CEO Sam Zietz.

The Fast 50 is comprised of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the South Florida area. Companies are ranked by percentage of revenue growth and placed into either two top 25 lists: one for companies with more than $25 million in annual revenue, and one for companies with less than $25 million in annual revenue.

About TouchSuite: TouchSuite is one of America’s leading financial technology companies focused on the integrated electronic payment space and has been honored six times on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 500 fastest growing private companies in America. TouchSuite’s sales infrastructure provides merchants and partners with an unprecedented support system and ensures a positive user experience. TouchSuite is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.