Final Opportunity at The Pointe at Middle River

The Bonnett quick move-in townhome is the final home available at The Pointe at Middle River in Oakland Park. Those interested should call for a tour. “This is our showcase model complete with custom upgrades, including stainless steel stair rails, a gourmet kitchen island with upgraded appliances, a porcelain tile floor and spacious owner’s suite with covered balcony access.”

K. Hovnanian® Homes has announced that The Pointe at Middle River, a waterfront community of 40 luxurious new townhomes in Oakland Park, is approaching sellout. The community currently has one townhome left, which is also available for quick move-in.

“We are pleased to offer the Bonnett luxury townhome for immediate move-in,” said Fred Vandercook, Division President of K. Hovnanian® Homes Southeast Florida. “This is our showcase model complete with custom upgrades, including stainless steel stair rails, a gourmet kitchen island with upgraded appliances, a porcelain tile floor and spacious owner’s suite with covered balcony access.”

The Bonnett, located at 2900 NW 12th Terrace, Homesite 2, in Oakland Park, features 2,257 sq. ft. of living space, with three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a two-car garage. This home is priced at $590,990. Those interested in learning more about this final home are encouraged to call for an appointment to take a tour of this beautiful model home.

“Situated on a private peninsula on the Middle River, this riverfront community is steps from a public dock that offers access to Fort Lauderdale’s numerous canals and waterways,” said Vandercook. “Homeowners will also be able to take advantage of resort-style amenities that include a modern clubhouse with a multi-purpose room, fitness center and waterfront pool.”

Located in Broward County, The Pointe at Middle River is just 4.4 miles to Fort Lauderdale Beach where water sports, beach activities and exciting recreation await you. Nearby Las Olas Boulevard offers innovative dining, shopping and social meccas to explore, and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, an upscale shopping mall with many major stores, is perfectly convenient to The Pointe at Middle River. Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport is only 8.2 miles south on US1.

The Pointe at Middle River is located at 2900 NE 12th Terrace in Oakland Park, but the model is open by appointment only. To learn more, call 954-280-5429 or visit khov.com/MiddleRiver.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES®, INC.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey. The Company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes® and Parkwood Builders. As the developer of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, the Company is also one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company’s 2016 annual report, can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian’s investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at khov.com.