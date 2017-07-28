Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Natassia Kwan was selected to the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Litigation’s (Section) annual Young Lawyer Leadership Program (YLLP). She was one of only four lawyers chosen this year from a national pool for this competitive and prestigious honor.

YLLP is designed to help young lawyers become actively involved in the Section’s meetings and committees, and pipeline them to the Section’s leadership. Candidates – who are current ABA members in practice for less than five years – must demonstrate a record of accomplishment and significant leadership involvement in the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division or prior participation in the Section’s meetings, programs, and subcommittees.

Kwan currently serves as the national co-chair of the mentoring committee within the ABA Section of Litigation’s Judicial Intern Opportunity Program (JIOP). JIOP is a summer internship program open to diverse law students whose mission is to provide opportunities to those who are members of racial and ethnic groups that are traditionally underrepresented in the profession, as well as women, students with disabilities, and students who are LGBT or economically disadvantaged.

“We are extremely proud of Natassia for this recognition,” said Hilarie Bass, president-elect of the ABA and co-president of Greenberg Traurig.

“Her continued commitment to the legal community and GT’s clients demonstrates the true qualities of a leader. We look forward to watching Natassia’s leadership role grow within the Section,” added Michelle Ferreira, managing shareholder of the firm’s San Francisco office and co-managing shareholder of the firm’s Silicon Valley office.

Kwan is an associate in the firm’s San Francisco office and focuses on defending companies against individual and class action claims in product liability, medical device, and pharmaceutical cases. She practices in both state and federal courts, including multi-district litigation. Kwan also has experience with appeals, settlements, depositions, and expert discovery in individual and mass tort cases. She earned her J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and her B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.