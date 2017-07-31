At the heart of effective patient experience practice is the premise that we are now in a healthcare world the has evolved from doing to, to doing for, to now doing with. The idea of doing with, of the partnership it suggests, is now a central factor.

The Beryl Institute announces a special issue of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) on Patient Involvement. By including the voices of patients, practitioners and researchers in the publication, this special issue is focused on how involving patients and families as partners drives better healthcare outcomes overall.

An international, open access, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and proven practices around understanding and improving patient experience, PXJ has over 211,000 article downloads in over 190 countries and territories.

Published in association with The Beryl Institute, the special issue on Patient Involvement includes 8 articles from 22 contributing authors and represents organizations such as Brock University, Counties Manukau Health, Ko Awatea, The New Jewish Home, Niagara Health System, University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust and University of Calgary.

“At the heart of effective patient experience practice is the premise that we are now in a healthcare world the has evolved from doing to, to doing for, to now doing with. The idea of doing with, of the partnership it suggests, is now a central factor in healthcare performance seen in evidence itself,” said Jason A. Wolf, Ph.D., CPXP, Founding Editor of PXJ and President of The Beryl Institute. “This special issue looks to raise the issues of partnership, involvement and co-design and explores both the opportunities created and implications recognized with this focus.”

To access PXJ’s special issue on Patient Involvement, visit: http://pxjournal.org/journal/.

With this release of PXJ’s inaugural special issue, it also formally announces the call for submissions for its next special issue scheduled for July 2018 on the topic of patient & family experience in children’s hospitals and pediatric care. To be considered for this issue, submissions must be received by March 1, 2018.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice dedicated to improving the patient experience through collaboration and shared knowledge. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization’s culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.

About Patient Experience Journal:

Patient Experience Journal is an international, multidisciplinary, and multi-method, open-access, peer-reviewed journal focused on the research and proven practices around understanding and improving patient experience. PXJ is designed to share ideas and research, and reinforce key concepts that impact the delivery of service, safety and quality and their influence on the experience of patients and families across healthcare settings.