“Mentoring His Way, Disciple Twelve”: a gripping and potent book in which readers learn about the four “Spiritual Characteristics if a Godly Life.”

“Mentoring His Way, Disciple Twelve” is the creation of published author, Roy Comstock.

Roy experienced major failure to his marriage, his business, and his personal life because of his misguided focus on self rather than on Christ. But Roy repented and turned to Christ in a deeper way than ever before. He cried out to the Lord concerning his own life, and the Lord responded not only to his needs, but also taught him insights that can be of great help to anyone who desires to truly follow Jesus Christ. It was during his time in prison that the Lord revealed many of the principles that Roy calls the “Twelve Characteristics of a Godly Life.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roy Comstock’s new book is one of a three-volume series called, Mentoring His Way – Disciple Twelve” based on the “Twelve Characteristics of a Godly Life.”

