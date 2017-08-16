PMA Grows LGIP Business In Iowa

We are thrilled to bring PMA’s valued experience to the Participants of IPAIT, along with supporting the continued contributions to the company’s reputation as a reliable, professional financial organization.

PMA Financial Network, Inc. and PMA Securities, Inc. (“PMA”) is pleased to announce that as of July 1, 2017, it has become the marketing services provider and the Fixed Term Automated (“FTA”) program provider for the Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust (“IPAIT”) Fund. "We are excited to be able to work with IPAIT and believe that our new relationship will result in exciting growth that will benefit Participants in the Fund," said Jim Davis, CEO. "We look forward to continued growth of LGIP relationships and the asset growth that benefits all of our clients,” he added.

PMA brings to IPAIT a team of experienced staff dedicated specifically to serving the FTA and marketing functions of the Fund. Along with being a registered broker dealer capable of offering a full suite of Iowa State Statue compliant investment vehicles such as U.S. Treasury and Government Agency securities, PMA also brings its 30+ years of financial institution relationship development experience. PMA has been working in tandem with other public entities in the state of Iowa for the last half-decade in cultivating relationships and programs with local banks and other financial institutions to bring the most competitive and innovative investment vehicles to its clients. PMA is excited for the opportunity to bring its unique set of relationships, expertise, experience and ingenuity to its new partnership with IPAIT.

A team of experienced PMA professionals will service the Fund, with Paul Kruse, PMA Senior Vice President and Director – Iowa, serving as primary marketer and contact for Participants, including for fixed term investments. Paul will serve as the liaison between IPAIT and the Fund’s Participants. “We are thrilled to bring PMA’s valued experience to the Participants of IPAIT, along with supporting the continued contributions to the company’s reputation as a reliable, professional financial organization offering products and services to its public sector clients.”

PMA Financial Network, Inc., PMA Securities, Inc., and Prudent Man Advisors, Inc. (collectively, “the PMA companies” or “PMA”) are three PMA companies under common ownership that work to provide integrated financial solutions to public entities. With the addition of IPAIT, PMA now services a total of 11 LGIPs.

Collectively, the PMA companies now serve over 2,400 public entities and are working with nearly $20 billion total investment assets under administration*.

*Total assets under administration include both money market pool assets for which the PMA companies serve as fund administrator/accountant, marketer/distributor, fixed income program provider (brokerage services), and/or investment advisory, or separate institutional accounts.

About IPAIT

The Iowa Public Agency Investment Trust (IPAIT), started in 1987, provides one daily liquid portfolio; the Diversified Fund, as well as fixed rate investments through the IPAIT Fixed Term Automated (FTA) Program. IPAIT’s Diversified Fund portfolio is rated ‘AAAm’ under S&P Global Ratings’ principal stability fund ratings.

Even as IPAIT has grown to over 400 participants, the three investment objectives have remained constant: 1. Safety of Principal, 2. Liquidity, 3. Yield.

About PMA

PMA Financial Network, Inc., PMA Securities, Inc. and Prudent Man Advisors, Inc. (the PMA companies) are under common ownership. Prudent Man Advisors, Inc., an SEC registered investment adviser, provides investment advisory services to local government investment pools and separate accounts. Securities, public finance services and institutional brokerage services are offered through PMA Securities, Inc. PMA Securities, Inc. is a broker-dealer and municipal advisor registered with the SEC and MSRB, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. All other products and services are provided by PMA Financial Network, Inc.

With services ranging from investment advisory work with Prudent Man Advisors to public finance work with PMA Securities, among others, the PMA companies are focused on achieving long-term financial success for their clients. With billions of dollars invested annually, the PMA companies provide over 2,400 public entities with a diverse lineup of customized financial solutions through a team of experienced professionals and innovative technology. PMA has built a record of success stories by meeting the needs of public entities. Additional information is available at http://www.pmanetwork.com.