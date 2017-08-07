“Forgiveness Is The Key: You Are The Key, A Poetic Truth”: a gripping and potent collection of poetry. “Forgiveness Is The Key: You Are The Key, A Poetic Truth” is the creation of published author, Lorenza Palomino.

Lorenza shares, “I won’t elaborate about my achievements and failures of this world for I am new and reborn into the light of who I truly am. It is now senseless to share of tragedies and brutalities of my life experiences from the day I was born to now. However, my willingness to share my ultimate miracle is a testimony to the witness of Christ and that I will share to anyone who is willing to listen whether they believe it or not doesn’t matter, it is truth, and truth and love is all there is.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorenza Palomino’s new book of faith inspired poetry, some of which is inspired by “A Course In Miracles” as well as tunes from Tony Orlando and Dawn and Neil Young.

