Attorney Christine A. Murphy Joins Goodman, Shapiro & Lombardi LLC

Attorney Christine A. Murphy, Esq. has joined Goodman, Shapiro & Lombardi, LLC, (”GSL”) a law firm located in Dedham, MA and Lincoln, RI that specializes in community association law for condominium and homeowners’ associations.

At Goodman, Shapiro and Lombardi, Murphy will use her extensive appellate and trial court experience in Massachusetts and Rhode Island handling condominium and homeowner association disputes, foreclosure matters, bankruptcies and civil litigation. During her nearly two decades practicing law, besides handling a wide variety of complex litigation matters, Murphy has represented condominium associations as well as national banks, lenders and loan servicers.

Murphy received her B.S. degree in Political Science and Communications from Bridgewater State College in 1992 and her law degree from Roger Williams University, School of Law in 1999. She is currently a member of the Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island Bar Associations and is a faculty member of Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) Bankruptcy Law, as well as past Co-Chair of the MCLE Creditors’ & Consumers’ Rights and Remedies.

Ellen A. Shapiro, a founding principal at GSL, said, “Murphy’s wide range of litigation experience is an outstanding addition to our team at GSL.”

GSL is widely regarded in condominium law circles for the legal expertise it has provided to nearly one thousand association boards in MA and RI. While the firm’s chief focus is condominium law, its related law practices extend into residential and commercial real estate, civil litigation, corporate law and estate administration.