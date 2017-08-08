New Adirondack High Peaks Map Features the ADK 46ers in 3D

3D mapmaker at Summit Terragraphics Inc. has just released a new raised-relief wall map focused on the popular high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains -- the ADK 46ers.

Unlike other maps of the park, this map zeros in on the high peaks, with a scale of 1 inch = 1 mile

Summit Terragraphics (SummitMaps.com), creator of raised-relief wall maps, has just released a new 3D map focused on the popular high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains -- the ADK 46ers.

Like several of their other maps, Summit’s Adirondack High Peaks map uses both physical modeling and a color-ramp illustration to emphasize changes in elevation. The terrain image is overlaid with subtle annotations that identify the location and height of each major mountain peak, along with some smaller peaks, trails, shelters, trailheads, campsites, roads, rivers/streams, ponds, and other useful information.

Known for producing 3D maps that are both attractive and extremely accurate, Summit starts by printing the map in 2D on a sturdy plastic sheet then thermo-forms it using a proprietary process that results in the map’s geophysical features conforming to a detailed terrain model (e.g. no lakes going up the sides of mountains). Along with the main model area, the Adirondack High Peaks map includes a 5.5” x 5.5” 3D inset map that shows Whiteface Mountain and Esther Mountain, the northernmost high peaks.

This 32” x 22” poster-sized wall map is available on SummitMaps.com unframed ($42.95) or fully framed and ready to hang in any of four frame options ($107.95). It is also available through select retailers.

ABOUT SUMMIT TERRAGRAPHICS
Summit Terragraphics is a small creative map-making company specializing in raised-relief wall maps and terrain models. The company offers a variety of raised-relief maps for outdoor enthusiasts as well as a line of 3D FAA sectional charts that are popular with mountain pilots. A large part of Summit’s business is the creation of custom maps. Those projects are created to meet unique requirements for organizations such as the National Park Service, wineries and AVAs, various corporations, museums, the US military, and occasionally for private landowners.

For more information, contact Michael Higgins.

Contact Author

Michael Higgins
Summit Terragraphics
+1 304-274-0978
Email >

Lisa Bradshaw
Summit Terragraphics
304-274-0978
Email >
Visit website

