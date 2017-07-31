Global Matrix Consulting and M2L2 Travel launch Global Matrix Consulting will create a platform where business strategies, humanity and philanthropy beneficially and successfully collide for its clients.

Global Matrix Consulting, a company anchored on supporting the evolution of global business solutions, announces its launch with a key goal to make an impact on long-term sustainable business and philanthropic integration. The solutions-oriented firm offers its clients the building blocks to integrate philanthropic and social impact initiatives into their development strategies, incorporating the three pillars in the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s guiding principles of sustainable tourism: promoting environmentally friendly practices; protecting natural and cultural heritage; and supporting local communities. With founder and luxury travel veteran Michael Morejon at the helm, Global Matrix is poised to be on the forefront of evolving future business models with sustainability for its clients.

Michael Morejon, Founder and President of Global Matrix Consulting shares, “We understand the importance of assuming responsibility for increasing profitable business models and aligning the evolution of business practices with philanthropy. Business and society are delicately intertwined as the global marketplace continues to grow, so it is essential to maintain the human connection in all aspects of business—especially with respect to sustainability. Global Matrix Consulting will create a platform where business strategies, humanity and philanthropy beneficially and successfully collide for its clients. Furthermore, our sustainable travel foundation, A New Frequency, will launch later this year as a non-profit focused on building infrastructures that will leave positive imprints.”

Global Matrix Consulting will also launch M2L2 Travel, a parallel travel firm to ensure sustainable solutions that will facilitate the expansion and infrastructure of Global Matrix Consulting. M2L2 Travel defines travel as an essential component of the Global Matrix Consulting platform. The firm’s focus is on connecting individuals and fluctuating global economies and on emphasizing the priority of alternative health practices, compassion and flexibility. These disciplines organically yield profitability as defined by each individual in any part of the world.

Now more than ever, travel brands and tourist destinations are expected to seek sustainable business models, especially as travelers are seeking options where they can incorporate sustainable experiences and make a difference when they travel. The United Nations reported that there were nearly 1.2 billion international travelers in 2015 alone, up from 674 million in 2001.* The percentage of consumers who are willing to pay more for sustainable brands that showed commitment to social and environmental values increased from 55% to 66% between 2014 and 2015.**

Bringing decades of travel experience and a worldwide network of potential partners to the table, Global Matrix Consulting will act as a facilitator for governments, tourism boards, hotels, cruise lines and tour operators, filling a gap in their capabilities through the following services:

Business Strategy: building sales and marketing strategies that include sustainable initiatives locally and/or globally, while maximizing profitability.

Philanthropy: creating and implementing philanthropic strategies that resonate with the company culture and elevate the overall long-term vision of the brand.

Motivational Events and Training: developing and hosting customized trainings and events for employees on sustainable business ideas and philanthropy that will ignite action and empower them to grow as a unified force.

“After nearly 20 years of developing business in the global luxury travel industry, I have learned that the core of our success is building long-term relationships that are meaningful and genuine. A strong element of humanity creates a foundation for sustainability and a powerful velocity for growth,” adds Morejon.

For more information about Global Matrix Consulting, go to globalmtrx.com or email info@globalmtrx.com.

For more information about M2L2 Travel, go to m2l2travel.com or email info@m2l2travel.com.

About Michael Morejon

Michael Morejon is a visionary who has a keen sense of the global marketplace and its relationship with humanity. He understands they are aligned with the urgency of assuming responsibility for a positive social impact across all borders and governments. His professional career has taken him from city development work in the non-profit sector to business development and marketing for some of the most elite names in the luxury travel industry. Michael has spent his career assuming vital roles in structuring genuine personal business relationships with travel distribution channels to increase awareness and garner market share of the private aviation industry. He has worked with Virtuoso, the travel industry’s leading luxury network, spanning over 26 countries and more than 9,000 travel advisors. He has pioneered training programs and developed new sales strategies for the travel professional community. He has designed global marketing campaigns that yielded relationships critical to his decision to build the infrastructure of his new ventures with Global Matrix Consulting and M2L2 Travel.

Michael’s educational background, which includes business and professional management, international relations, international business, women’s studies, world religions and alternative medicine, contributes greatly to his passion for charity, social awareness and making a positive mark on a global scale.

About Global Matrix Consulting

Global Matrix Consulting is a new wavelength of business strategy and philanthropy based on the concept that sustainability and profitability are intertwined. Our mission is to redefine the co-existence of humanity alongside today’s evolving global business market. We understand that companies need to become more aligned with society, which is hungry for a greater purpose. Services include designing and implementing strategies that enable travel companies to function more sustainably through social, environmental and philanthropic disciplines. Learn more at globalmtrx.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About M2L2 Travel

M2L2 Travel has personal relationships with the world’s leading luxury travel suppliers, cruise lines, expeditions and tour companies that provide travelers with exclusive access to global events and unique historic destinations, bringing a deeper sense of purpose to the definition of travel. Learn more at m2l2travel.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

*International tourist arrivals up 4% reach a record 1.2 billion in 2015

**The Nielsen Company. (October 12, 2015). “Consumer-Goods' Brands that Demonstrate Commitment to Sustainability Outperform Those that Don't.”