The awe-inspiring SIngleThread Farm hotel on Trek Travel's new bike tour. “Every detail is meticulously considered at SingleThread,” says Trek Travel President, Tania Burke. “It’s five guestrooms are luxuriously timeless, dinner in its James Beard award-winning restaurant is flawless, and a tour of private farm is enchanting.”

Trek Travel, a bicycle vacation leader, unveils a singular culinary and luxury travel experience in its limited availability SingleThread California Weekend Bike Tour taking place October 23-26.

The award-winning cycling tour outfitter explores California’s Sonoma and legendary Dry Creek Valley on the world's best bikes while indulging in the Zen-inspired SingleThread.

The captivating farm-restaurant-inn is garnering worldwide acclaim for offering experiences based on “omotenashi,” the Japanese concept of hospitality whereby “guests are entertained wholeheartedly,”

All are part of the four-day, three night SingleThread California Weekend Bike Tour that begins and ends in Healdsburg, California.

Guests will cycle through the Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River Valleys, passing Lake Sonoma and 1,400 year-old redwoods in Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve.

They’ll experience an elaborate 11-course, wine- or sake-paired tasting menu in the 2017 James Beard Award-winning dining room which The New York Times calls “serene” with “panache.” ( The San Francisco Chronicle describes as a "flawless four star experience”).

A family-style, traditional Japanese donabe dinner in the SingleThread private study and private tour of a local farm, surrounded by Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and Chardonnay vines, are additional trip highlights.

The limited availability of this four-day, three-night trip is offered from October 23 - 26, 2017. Priced from $4,799 per person, the trip begins and ends in Healdsburg, California. Guests stay at SingleThread. Rides from 11 to 40 miles with up to 2,400 of climbing. For further information contact Trek Travel at 1-866-464-8735 or visit trektravel.com.

About Trek Travel:

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Trek Travel is an award-winning cycling vacation company offering cycling tours around the globe for cyclists of all abilities. Each vacation includes the use of the latest Trek bicycles like the Domane SL 7 or XM700+ electric assist, featuring Garmin GPS devices and Di2 electronic shifting; with an option to upgrade to the Emonda SLR, the lightest production road bike available; boutique accommodations; most meals; snacks and drinks for each day’s ride; daily route support; social hours; entrance fees to group events; transportation during the tour; complimentary Trek Travel merchandise, and more.

Trek Travel was formed in 2002 as the luxury bicycle touring arm of Trek Bicycles, one of the world’s largest bicycle manufacturers. Voted a 2016 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Tour Operator, they’re a team of globetrotters, world-travelers and dreamers who know how to inspire the memories guests have for the rest of their life. They find the best roads, hotels, towns, food, routes and attractions, and introduce them to people looking for adventure. All on bikes they’re guaranteed to love with unrivaled customer service at every step.

About SingleThread:

SingleThread is Farm-Restaurant-Inn located in Healdsburg, California. SingleThread Farm is situated on five acres between the Russian River and the historic San Lorenzo Ranch. The property consists of a greenhouse, shade structures, loamy fields, chicken coops, an heirloom fruit orchard, olive trees, bee hives, and a cattle paddock all surrounded by Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, and Chardonnay vines. The farm supplies vegetables, fruit, herbs, flowers, honey, eggs, and olive oil to our restaurant kitchen.

The dining room offers an eleven-course tasting menu customized to our guests' dietary preferences and restrictions. Tucked away on the second floor, the inn has five thoughtfully appointed guestrooms featuring an assortment of well-curated amenities and includes a multi-course breakfast.

