CraneWorks Hires Large Crane Specialist to Meet Increased Demand

CraneWorks is one of the fastest-growing crane dealers in North America (http://blog.crane-works.com/craneworks-makes-huge-jump-in-act-top-100). One change fueling the company’s expansion is the increase in demand for large cranes like all terrain and rough terrain models from Demag and Terex. To better accommodate this demand, CraneWorks is proud to announce Randy Harris as the company’s new Large Crane Sales Specialist.

After a decade of sales and management experience in another industry, Harris brought his talents to the crane industry almost 20 years ago. While he is knowledgeable with all types of cranes, his experience with larger-capacity mobile cranes is unparalleled, having sold units across America with capacities well over 1,000 tons.

Harris’ base of operations will be in Central Texas, an ideal location to serve the oil & gas companies along the Gulf Coast and within the Permian Basin. As upstream companies recover from the industry’s recent slump, an increasing number have requested large cranes from CraneWorks (including multiple Demag AC 100-4L cranes and the new Demag AC 220-5 – http://blog.crane-works.com/craneworks-to-expand-sales-fleet-with-new-demag-ac-220-5).

“It’s not often that you find someone like Randy whose skill set is so perfect for the job,” said Keith Ayers, CEO of CraneWorks. “Customer interest in large cranes is up so much that we knew we’d need a dedicated specialist soon for this market. With Randy’s deep knowledge, it was an easy decision to bring him on board.”

About CraneWorks, Inc.

Founded in 2002, CraneWorks is a leading supplier of lifting equipment to companies across the globe. CraneWorks delivers reliable, customer-driven solutions for a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, oil, utility and aerial. With offices in Houston, Denver, San Diego, Bakersfield, Kansas City, New York/New Jersey, and Calgary, CraneWorks is raising the bar in lifting equipment. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.Crane-Works.com, its LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/craneworks-inc-, or its Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/CraneWorksInc.

###