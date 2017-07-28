Renowned Denver Plastic Surgeon Offers Innovative Option for Hair Loss

Stephen Weber, MD, is excited to bring patients an unrivaled non-surgical treatment for hair thinning and loss, using the groundbreaking science of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP). Founder of Weber Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Weber’s cutting edge techniques offer a striking improvement for hair loss in both men and women. Through his groundbreaking PRP procedures, Dr. Weber is quickly bringing hair loss treatment to the forefront of aesthetic care.

Androgenic Alopecia (AGA), sometimes referred to as male pattern baldness, is among the most common cause of thinning hair in both men and women. Unfortunately, with more than 3 million cases diagnosed annually, traditional medications, shampoos and topical treatments offer inconsistent results. Hair transplants, while increasingly successful, can be expensive, take hours to perform and require lengthy recovery times.

Using the technologically advanced science of PRP, Dr. Weber and his aesthetic team at Weber Facial Plastic Surgery target AGA and traction alopecia. Derived from mesenchymal stem cells, PRP is extracted from the patient’s own blood. These protein rich stem cells are then re-injected into areas of thinning scalp hair. Packed with essential growth factors, PRP effectively stimulates the growth of thicker, fuller, hair, while regenerating the targeted tissue for fast healing.

Each PRP treatment takes less than 30 minutes in the office, performed using a topical numbing cream for comfort. As the high concentration of growth factors stimulates healing, chances for scarring are minimal. Dr. Weber’s PRP treatments can provide dramatic improvements for almost any area, including hair grown along the head, face and body.

A dual-board certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Weber specializes in Rhinoplasty, Facelift and non-surgical facial rejuvenation techniques. An alumnus of Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Weber completed a competitive, five year Head & Neck Surgery residency at Oregon Health & Science University and a Facial Plastic Surgery fellowship at the University of Michigan. Today, Dr. Weber is one of the country's leading authorities on hair re-growth. As an avid writer and speaker, Dr. Weber frequently presents on his innovative techniques at conferences across the United States and around the world.

