MasteryTCN™ announced a new partnership today with Digitec Interactive to offer the latest in video-based training content through the Knowledge Direct Learning Management Platform. MasteryTCN’s EverySeat™ reseller program offers HR cloud service providers, such as Digitec, the ability to offer over 900 video-based, e-learning courses to their clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Digitec Interactive to our partner program,” says Channel Partner Program Manager, Jeff Holth. “Our library of training courses fits right in with Digitec’s mission to transform learning to change lives, so we are pleased to be included in their vision.”

“Often, our clients don’t have the internal resources, time or budgets to create their own self-paced eLearning,” said Jack McGrath, President of Digitec Interactive. “By working with MasteryTCN, we can now offer our clients high quality off-the-shelf courses that they can use in our Knowledge Direct® Learning management platform. To tailor the training, our instructional design team can help recommend the right course assignments based on the client’s roles, and then create unique learning journeys for these roles to simplify and standardize onboarding.”

MasteryTCN’s course library offers a wide selection of topics, including health and safety, HR compliance, communication skills, PC skills, leadership, customer service, team building, and management and supervision. MasteryTCN’s standardized platform provides continuity in user experience from one course to the next.

The video-based e-learning platform includes learning assessments, which coach learners to master the material at hand. All the courses include video produced by leading subject matter experts, who create robust training material geared toward meeting the training requirements organizations need most.

For additional information on developing an EverySeat partnership with MasteryTCN, visit [http://www.masterytcn.com/index/channelpartners or call 800-258-3837 ext. 1656.

About Digitec Interactive

Digitec Interactive is an eLearning services and Learning Management System (LMS) provider, developing educational products for corporate, association, academic, medical and non-profit clients. It is best known for its signature learning management system, Knowledge Direct. Digitec delivers courses to more than 600,000 annual users. Additionally, Digitec has created custom learning experiences for many Fortune 500 companies including Disney, P&G, Symantec, Cisco Systems, Yum Brands, Genentech and Hilton Worldwide.

Learn more at http://www.kdplatform.com and http://www.digitecinteractive.com

About Mastery TCN™

Mastery TCN is the e-learning industry’s first Training Content Network. Mastery partners with leading video content providers to co-produce the largest, standardized, workplace e-learning resource library available. MasteryTCN then partners with HR Cloud Service providers to help employers obtain high-quality training resources through the vendors they already prefer. In this way Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.