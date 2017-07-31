Randy Scott Owsley, a poet and storyteller, has completed his new book “Dragon Dreams”: a creatively crafted story telling of the great coming of dragons to Earth and where they can be found today—the Land of Dreams.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Randy Scott Owsley’s exciting tale brings dragons and unicorns to life in their role in the formation of Earth and showcases the story of one restless girl, Jane, and how she meets her guardian dragon, Draco.

“Dragon Dreams” chronicles the fantastic beginning of the ancient race of Dragons dwelling on Earth. They fall into disorder and strife but are reborn to guide and protect the children of man in the magical Land of Dreams.

Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase“Dragon Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.