Author Randy Scott Owsley’s new book “Dragon Dreams” is a fantastical tale of dragons and unicorns set in a time before humans populated the Earth.

Recent release “Dragon Dreams” from Page Publishing author Randy Scott Owsley is a delightful children’s book featuring the tale of how Earth came to be with the existence of unicorns and dragons and how watchful guardian dragons remain for children in the present day.

Randy Scott Owsley, a poet and storyteller, has completed his new book “Dragon Dreams”: a creatively crafted story telling of the great coming of dragons to Earth and where they can be found today—the Land of Dreams.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Randy Scott Owsley’s exciting tale brings dragons and unicorns to life in their role in the formation of Earth and showcases the story of one restless girl, Jane, and how she meets her guardian dragon, Draco.

“Dragon Dreams” chronicles the fantastic beginning of the ancient race of Dragons dwelling on Earth. They fall into disorder and strife but are reborn to guide and protect the children of man in the magical Land of Dreams.

Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase“Dragon Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

