Impulse Announces Software-Defined Perimeter Cloud Offering

Impulse, the leader in context-aware network security and orchestration, announced availability of a new cloud services offering. SafeConnect SDP extends network access control capabilities to address the challenge of securing Public Wi-Fi and Mobile 4G-5G connected device access to private and public cloud application and data resources from outside the traditional corporate network perimeter.

SafeConnect Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) “hides” protected applications from the network and only allows application access after the user and device have been successfully authorized, validated, and security compliance verified. By making protected resources invisible to the Internet and ensuring that devices are validated prior to accessing critical applications and data, SafeConnect SDP prevents the most prevalent network-based cyberattacks, including distributed denial of service, man-in-the-middle connection hijacking, port scanning, and credential theft.

Additionally, SafeConnect SDP offers mutual TLS network encryption, identity access management and advanced threat protection security provider integration, real-time and historical context-based reporting, and can be self-deployed rapidly without installation of on-site hardware or network integration.

“Our customers are telling us that over half their applications now reside in external public and private clouds and that over one-third of their devices are connecting to their business data from outside their network perimeter”, says Russ Miller, Impulse Chief Technology Officer, “We are excited to offer a NAC industry first solution that extends our ability to address our customer’s data security and device visibility requirements.”

In the article titled “It’s Time to Isolate Your Services from the Internet Cesspool”, Gartner stated that “through the end of 2017, at least 10% of enterprises will leverage software-defined perimeter technology”, and “by 2021, 60% of enterprises will phase out network VPNs in favor of SDP.”

“The security landscape has definitely changed and requires a new approach to address the unrelenting high-profile denial of service attacks and data breaches that are plaguing our industry”, comments Ben Fox, Impulse Product Manager, “our SafeConnect SDP offering represents an innovative and timely solution that allows role-based access to specific protected applications versus traditional VPN that permits access to the customer’s entire internal network.”

SafeConnect SDP is offered as an annual subscription service. Pricing is based on number of SDP authorized users. For more information or to sign up for a 30-day SafeConnect SDP Trial please visit http://www.impulse.com/sdp.

