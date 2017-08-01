We are honored to win the SIIA CODiE Award for Best Enterprise Application Integration Solution. By bridging the gaps between multiple sources of dispersed data, we can help maximize learning through innovative cloud technologies, processes and expertise.

Last week DataSense, powered by Authentica Solutions, a BrightBytes company, was named the best Enterprise Application Integration Solution of 2017 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients are the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education technology products across the country and around the world.

Russell Long, GM for DataSense, said, “We are honored to win the 2017 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Enterprise Application Integration Solution. By bridging the gaps between multiple sources of dispersed data, we can help maximize learning through innovative cloud technologies, processes, and expertise. Now that Authentica has joined the BrightBytes family, we can provide the best in class, end-to-end data management solution to the edtech community, removing all obstacles to unifying and utilizing data to drive the decision-making process.”

Authentica Solutions has been widely recognized for excellence, including a finalist for the 2017 Microsoft Public Sector Education Partner of the Year Award, a 2016 CODiE award finalist, and winner of the EdTech Digest 2017 Cool Tool Awards For Best District Data Solution. The awarded product, DataSense, a leading IPaaS (integration platform as a service) solution allows education organizations and edtech providers to easily connect and integrate data. "SIIA’s 2017 Education Technology CODiE Award winners were an amazing group this year, and demonstrated how these technologies are making an impact for students, faculty and administration.” Said Bridget Foster, senior vice president and managing director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN) of SIIA. “Each honoree deserves accolades and we are pleased to add our congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners."

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the annual Education Impact Symposium in San Francisco. 35 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

An SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor as each award winner was reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then reviewed the finalists and their votes were combined with the scores from the industry experts to select this year’s CODiE Awards winners.

More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Authentica Solutions

Authentica Solutions, a BrightBytes company, supports K-12 organizations no matter where they are on the data exchange spectrum. Their unique approach toward implementing, handling, and storing data from disparate systems provides school districts the freedom to select the software solutions that work best for them. With direct experience integrating their products with over 30 of the leading enterprise solutions in the edtech space, no other team has the hands-on experience to help all customers meet their data management requirements. For more information visit brightbytes.net