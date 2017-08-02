Mobile-Friendly Free Paycheck Calculator

C&S Technologies, Inc., the parent company of Paycheck Manager, is pleased to share their newest website feature. While Paycheck Manager has been a go-to for payroll calculations since its inception, the company’s new mobile-friendly Paycheck Calculator allows users to estimate take-home pay, payroll taxes, and deductions from anywhere using their smartphone or mobile device.

Paycheck Manager offers small businesses and employees self-service tools that make paycheck calculation and payroll management duties a breeze. These IRS-authorized tools allow anyone to implement efficient processes in the preparation and distribution of paychecks and payroll management. They also ensure detailed historical records are maintained. These advanced products are complimentary for new users, and after three months, businesses can maintain their accounts by purchasing affordable subscription services based upon the number of employees. The optional IRS-authorized payroll eFile and tax deposit services make payroll management easy for small businesses.

Paycheck Manager’s Paycheck Calculator is a free service available for anyone, and no account is required for use. Users input their payroll data, including salary information, state, pay cycle, marital status, allowances, and deductions. Then, they are provided with a detailed analysis that gives estimated payroll taxes and net income. For example, the user will be able to see any pre-tax deductions, along with various tax estimates, and the take-home pay expected during the pay period. In addition to offering employees an easy way to access information about their net earnings per pay period, the paycheck calculator allows small businesses to get a glimpse of the services offered through Paycheck Manager before registering their free account. Try out the new mobile-friendly free payroll calculator

For more information, visit http://www.paycheckmanager.com or call (408)935-8969.

About C&S Technologies

C&S Technologies, Inc., has been providing small businesses throughout the nation with business payroll and tax services since 1996. The Silicon Valley based company offers six business payroll management solutions that allow business owners and managers to choose which specialty services suit their individual needs, including eSmartPaycheck.com, PaycheckManager.com, SimplePayroll.com, w2manager.com, 1099manager.com, and eSmartPayroll.com.