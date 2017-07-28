Teen Titans Go! is ready to rock with a special four-night event — “The Night Begins to Shine” — beginning August 1, and songs from the special are available now.

Teen Titans Go! Songs From The Night Begins to Shine Special is available now from digital music providers and includes multiple all-new performances of the magical song — upon which the four-part special is based — by CeeLo Green, Puffy AmiYumi and B.E.R., who originally recorded the song. The soundtrack also includes two new songs from B.E.R. that are featured in the TV special.

Teen Titans Go! producer Peter Rida Michail says, “These intoxicating feel-good songs are the soul of this four-part epic saga.”

In the upcoming special on Cartoon Network, when Cyborg becomes trapped in an alternate reality of his favorite song, “The Night Begins to Shine,” he’s forced to battle a dragon who wants to steal the song for his own evil purposes. Unable to rescue Cyborg on their own, the Titans must enlist the help of pop music stars to help free Cyborg and defeat the dragon.

It’s not surprising that one song has become the focal point of a four-part special. “The Night Begins to Shine” is an original song by the band B.E.R., which Telepictures Music welcomed to its library back in 2005, but it wasn’t until nearly 10 years later that the song got its proper due when it played in the Teen Titans Go! episode “Slumber Party,” which opens with Cyborg lip-syncing to it. The song made another appearance in the “40%, 40%, 20%” episode which aired the following season. This time, the entire episode is centered on “The Night Begins to Shine,” as Cyborg reveals that his inner strength comes from the song itself. After the “40%, 40%, 20%” episode, “The Night Begins to Shine” immediately became a cult favorite among Teen Titans Go! fans.

“The songs in this collection, as well as the caliber of artists who contributed them, speak to the lasting, 1980s-inspired musical power of that little miracle from B.E.R., ‘The Night Begins to Shine.’ We hope it changes your life as much as it’s changed ours,” says Teen Titans Go! producer Aaron Horvath.

The special four-night Teen Titans Go! event, “The Night Begins to Shine,” airs Tuesday, August 1–Friday, August 4, at 6/5c on Cartoon Network.

Teen Titans Go! Songs From The Night Begins to Shine Special is available now, and the track list is as follows:

1. “The Night Begins To Shine” — CeeLo Green

2. “Forever Mine” — B.E.R.

3. “The Night Begins To Shine (Dragon Remix)” — B.E.R.

4. “Rise Up” — B.E.R.

5. “The Night Begins To Shine” — Puffy AmiYumi

