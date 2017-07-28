Flight Path Museum names new executive director

Shawna McLean, new executive director for Flight Path Museum Shawna comes to us with a strong background in communications, great enthusiasm for aviation and is a wonderful addition to our team

Flight Path Museum recently hired Shawna McLean as their new Executive Director, replacing Lee Nichols who retired after serving 15 years in that position. Flight Path Museum is a non-profit museum dedicated to the history of aviation and aerospace and is the only aviation museum located on a working airport runway at Los Angeles World Airports (LAX).

“Shawna comes to us with a strong background in communications, great enthusiasm for aviation and is a wonderful addition to our team,” said Lynne Adelman, President of the Flight Path Museum Board of Directors.

McLean currently resides in Playa Del Rey, and brings to the museum more than 20 years of communication experience including Communications Director/Editor for The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis; Planning Editor, ABC KDNL-TV; Assignment Manager, TVG Network; Assignment Editor, CBS2/KCAL9 News; and Prize Operations for the non-profit X Prize Foundation.

“We plan to utilize Mrs. McLean’s expertise to raise the profile of the museum across all platforms and tell the unique stories of the artifacts housed there,” said Adelman.

About Flight Path Museum

Flight Path Museum and Learning Center is a nonprofit, community-based museum honoring aviation pioneers, showcasing the history of LAX, commercial aviation and the aerospace industry. The mission is to encourage youth to pursue education and careers in aviation-related fields. The Flight Path Museum exhibits are filled with memories of aviation’s golden age of flight and houses one of largest collections of vintage flight attendant uniforms. Flight Path Museum operates in cooperation with Los Angeles World Airports and is located at 6661 West Imperial Highway. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 AM to 3 PM, admission and parking are always free. Visit http://www.flightpathmuseum.com